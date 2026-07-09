Capstone Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,434 Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 0.9% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,984,789 shares of the company's stock worth $776,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658,867 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $310,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,688,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,940,000 after buying an additional 4,836,285 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 851.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,807,279 shares of the company's stock worth $244,594,000 after buying an additional 4,302,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,525,827 shares of the company's stock worth $128,514,000 after buying an additional 1,468,409 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novo Nordisk signed a pact with Vivani to explore a long-lasting semaglutide implant, which could broaden the company’s obesity and diabetes treatment pipeline beyond current oral and injectable products. Article Title

Novo Nordisk signed a pact with Vivani to explore a long-lasting semaglutide implant, which could broaden the company’s obesity and diabetes treatment pipeline beyond current oral and injectable products. Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a positive view on European pharmaceuticals, calling the sector a more resilient alternative to the AI trade; that broader support can help sentiment for Novo Nordisk as a leading European pharma name. Article Title

UBS reiterated a positive view on European pharmaceuticals, calling the sector a more resilient alternative to the AI trade; that broader support can help sentiment for Novo Nordisk as a leading European pharma name. Neutral Sentiment: MAHE and Novo Nordisk GBS expanded their collaboration in pharmacometrics, a constructive but likely limited near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

MAHE and Novo Nordisk GBS expanded their collaboration in pharmacometrics, a constructive but likely limited near-term stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles from July 7 highlighted a mixed debate on Novo Nordisk’s valuation and long-term outlook, with one bullish piece arguing the stock is still attractive and another downgrade saying the company may have lost some of its edge. Article Title Article Title

Articles from July 7 highlighted a mixed debate on Novo Nordisk’s valuation and long-term outlook, with one bullish piece arguing the stock is still attractive and another downgrade saying the company may have lost some of its edge. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s prescription tracker showed continued slowdown in the oral Wegovy pill in the U.S., reinforcing investor worries that growth in Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 franchise may be decelerating. Article Title

Deutsche Bank’s prescription tracker showed continued slowdown in the oral Wegovy pill in the U.S., reinforcing investor worries that growth in Novo Nordisk’s GLP-1 franchise may be decelerating. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk also traded lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting ongoing weakness in the shares as investors digest the slower prescription trend. Article Title

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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