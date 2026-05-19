Capstone Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,917 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capstone Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,917 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $366.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $421.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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