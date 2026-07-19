Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jericho Financial LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 35,248 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,364,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,639 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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