Capstone Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Capstone Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,059 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Lowe's Companies comprises about 1.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $222.10 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. The trade was a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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