Capstone Wealth Management Inc. Takes $2.79 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Capstone Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.4% of Capstone Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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