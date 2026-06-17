Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 11,527 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,667 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $160,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 3,194 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Costco Wholesale from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,060.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $986.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,004.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.46. The stock has a market cap of $437.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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