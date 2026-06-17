Captrust Financial Advisors Has $94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,947 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,149 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,405 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 229,121 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Evercore lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised PepsiCo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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