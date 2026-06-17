Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,376 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.73% of Williams-Sonoma worth $156,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 32,684 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $5,904,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,688.32. This represents a 48.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total value of $3,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 938,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,998,627.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,004 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,107. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE WSM opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $230.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 13.81%.Williams-Sonoma's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $230.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

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