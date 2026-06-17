Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,031,820 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 932.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,511 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 1,031,820 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $107,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,510,397 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $422,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,194 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 688.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,752,067 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $258,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,053 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in Netflix by 892.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 913 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,855,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 356,451 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $33,431,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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