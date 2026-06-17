Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $260,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE PG opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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