Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 500,000 Talkspace, Inc. $TALK

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Talkspace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter worth $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Talkspace in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Talkspace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Talkspace

In related news, insider John Charles Reilly sold 40,289 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $209,502.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,017,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,291,967.20. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Talkspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TALK

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of 521.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Talkspace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Talkspace had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $61.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc NASDAQ: TALK is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company's platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company's core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

Further Reading

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