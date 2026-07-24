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Capula Management Ltd Buys New Position in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
OneStream logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,074,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,793,000. OneStream comprises about 0.2% of Capula Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.44% of OneStream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneStream in the 4th quarter worth $5,051,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in OneStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,984,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OneStream by 299.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 2,443.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 55,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of OneStream by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 268,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 127,778 shares during the last quarter.

OneStream Stock Performance

OS opened at $24.00 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $29.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99.

About OneStream

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OneStream (NASDAQ:OS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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