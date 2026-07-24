Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 145,990 Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,990 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Webster Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,253,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 246,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 203,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $73,726,000 after acquiring an additional 356,144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $75.44 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $739.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.80 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.78%.Webster Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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