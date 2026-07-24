Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 58,641 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Atlanta Braves at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 956.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.50.

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Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust NASDAQ: BATRK is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust's primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust's portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves' home since 2017.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK - Free Report).

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