Capula Management Ltd Invests $2.69 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,027 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in HubSpot by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,348 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HubSpot by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.32.

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HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $568.16. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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