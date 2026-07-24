Capula Management Ltd Invests $5.43 Million in Valaris Limited $VAL

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Valaris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $77,675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $23,581,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 470,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 319,780 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Valaris by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,319,351 shares of the company's stock worth $129,349,000 after purchasing an additional 257,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,234,713 shares of the company's stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 206,305 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valaris Stock Performance

VAL opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.75 million. Valaris had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VAL

About Valaris

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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