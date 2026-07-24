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Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
DigitalBridge Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capula Management Ltd initiated a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter, buying 1,665,769 shares worth about $25.7 million. The stake represents roughly 0.91% of DigitalBridge.
  • Institutional ownership in DigitalBridge remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding about 92.69% of the stock. Several smaller funds also added or started positions in recent quarters.
  • Analysts are mostly cautious on the name: the stock carries a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $16.00, though Truist Financial recently initiated coverage with a Buy rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,665,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,686,000. DigitalBridge Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Capula Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1,467.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.86.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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