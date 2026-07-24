Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,164,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,542,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,871,000 after purchasing an additional 118,135 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,205,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,088,538,000 after purchasing an additional 264,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 98,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QGEN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Qiagen and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price target on Qiagen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qiagen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QGEN

Qiagen Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Qiagen N.V. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.15 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 19.16%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. This is a positive change from Qiagen's previous annual dividend of $0.26. Qiagen's payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Qiagen Company Profile

Qiagen NV NYSE: QGEN is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company's solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company's product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

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