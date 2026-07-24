Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 928,318 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 928,318 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transmarket Holdings LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $373.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clear Channel Outdoor

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Raymond T. White sold 2,500,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $6,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $218,407.20. This represents a 96.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,239,967 shares of company stock valued at $62,975,921. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2.43 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $2.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc NYSE: CCO is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company's portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

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