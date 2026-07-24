Capula Management Ltd Takes $3.94 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,692 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $119.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $137.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Allison Transmission's revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,625. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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