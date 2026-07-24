Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 921 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,241 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $102,789,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 43,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $91,413,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,578,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,879,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,174.47 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2,100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,144.04. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,648.00 and a 12 month high of $2,333.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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