Cardano Risk Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,707 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,593,523 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $70,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $545.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $402.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $422.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.07. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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