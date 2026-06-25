Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $156.28 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,310 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,046,420 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Prologis worth $156,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis publicly disclosed its strategic bid for Segro and said there is a clear rationale for combining the two industrial property portfolios, raising the possibility of a larger future transaction. Reuters article on Segro rejecting Prologis bid

Prologis publicly disclosed its strategic bid for Segro and said there is a clear rationale for combining the two industrial property portfolios, raising the possibility of a larger future transaction. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Prologis may have room to increase its offer, keeping M&A speculation alive and potentially supporting investor sentiment around growth through acquisition. Proactive Investors article on a higher offer

Analysts said Prologis may have room to increase its offer, keeping M&A speculation alive and potentially supporting investor sentiment around growth through acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries highlighted Prologis as a name benefiting from a broader rotation into property stocks and from interest in data-center and AI-related build-outs, but these were largely thematic rather than company-specific catalysts. Kalkine Media article on market rotation

Several market commentaries highlighted Prologis as a name benefiting from a broader rotation into property stocks and from interest in data-center and AI-related build-outs, but these were largely thematic rather than company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Separate articles noted Prologis remains on analysts’ watch lists due to earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing a constructive long-term view but adding no new near-term catalyst. Zacks article on earnings growth and price strength

Separate articles noted Prologis remains on analysts’ watch lists due to earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing a constructive long-term view but adding no new near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Segro’s rejection means the takeover process is stalled for now, creating uncertainty about whether Prologis can complete a deal or secure terms that justify a higher valuation.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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