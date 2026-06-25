Cardano Risk Management B.V. Invests $12.24 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,365 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $175.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The firm's revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $99.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv announced a new partnership with Strivve to improve card-on-file placement for issuer clients on its Optis platform, a move that could support higher transaction volumes and interchange revenue. Fiserv and Strivve Partner to Drive Card-on-File Placement for Issuers

Fiserv announced a new partnership with Strivve to improve card-on-file placement for issuer clients on its Optis platform, a move that could support higher transaction volumes and interchange revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong insider buying over the past six months, with multiple executives purchasing shares, which can signal management confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook.

The company reported strong insider buying over the past six months, with multiple executives purchasing shares, which can signal management confidence in the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Fiserv completed the pricing and then the results of its tender offers for senior notes due 2027 and 2049, with more than $1.33 billion tendered. Investors may view the debt-management effort as supportive of the balance sheet if it reduces future interest costs.

Fiserv completed the pricing and then the results of its tender offers for senior notes due 2027 and 2049, with more than $1.33 billion tendered. Investors may view the debt-management effort as supportive of the balance sheet if it reduces future interest costs. Neutral Sentiment: Fiserv also updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.00-$8.30, which brackets the consensus estimate of $8.14 and suggests management is not materially changing its outlook.

Fiserv also updated FY 2026 EPS guidance to $8.00-$8.30, which brackets the consensus estimate of $8.14 and suggests management is not materially changing its outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts remains mixed, with Truist reiterating a Hold and other recent price targets implying upside from current levels, but not enough to fully offset near-term caution.

Commentary from analysts remains mixed, with Truist reiterating a Hold and other recent price targets implying upside from current levels, but not enough to fully offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains pressured after a judge denied Fiserv’s motion to dismiss a credit-union lawsuit alleging breach of contract, security misrepresentation, and improper fees, adding legal overhang to the stock. Judge Denies Fiserv Motion to Dismiss Credit Union Lawsuit

Investor sentiment remains pressured after a judge denied Fiserv’s motion to dismiss a credit-union lawsuit alleging breach of contract, security misrepresentation, and improper fees, adding legal overhang to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary around “short-term pessimism” and the stock’s proximity to its 52-week low reflects ongoing concern about Fiserv’s near-term execution and share-price weakness. Is The Short Term Pessimism In Fiserv (FISV) A Buying Opportunity Near Its 52-Week Low

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 10,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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