Cardano Risk Management B.V. Raises Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 867.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,432,190 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,939,959 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of CocaCola worth $1,008,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

CocaCola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $84.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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