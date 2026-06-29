Cardano Risk Management B.V. Sells 15,842,138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,462 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 15,842,138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 5.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,523 shares of company stock worth $4,863,526 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GOOG opened at $334.71 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $366.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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