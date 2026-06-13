Cardano Risk Management B.V. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,673,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,783,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.29% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $424.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $511.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $115.06 and a one year high of $546.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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