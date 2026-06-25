Cardano Risk Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cardano Risk Management B.V. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,654,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,441,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $129,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $100,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $58.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Article Title

Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Article Title

Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Article Title

The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Article Title

Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Article Title

Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Negative Sentiment: The most market-sensitive macro call is BAC’s shift to a higher-rate forecast, which could increase pressure on borrowers and add uncertainty for the broader economy even if it helps net interest income. Article Title

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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