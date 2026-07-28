Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,671 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 252,402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $88,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $229.29 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $220.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.5158 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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