First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 91,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $38,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $6,293,115,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,860,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,530,206,000 after buying an additional 10,584,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $438,870,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,565,131 shares of the company's stock worth $330,728,000 after purchasing an additional 200,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $265.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CAH opened at $282.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.45 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. The business had revenue of $67.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Founded in 1971, it grew from a regional drug distributor into a major supplier serving healthcare providers and pharmacies. The company distributes branded, generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, as well as over-the-counter medicines and consumer health products. Its customers include retail pharmacies, hospitals, health systems and other care providers. Cardinal Health also manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products, including products used in clinical and operating-room settings.

Further Reading

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