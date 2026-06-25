Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,145 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,950.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.57 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,854.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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