Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Holdings Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,468 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,646 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,396 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $331.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here