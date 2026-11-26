Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 5,383.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,545 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 150,745 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.40% of Carlisle Companies worth $49,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,245,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,865,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,493,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $411.79 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $310.39 and a 1 year high of $432.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.03. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Carlisle Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer focused on products for the building envelope—the systems that protect buildings from weather and support energy efficiency. Its businesses serve commercial and residential construction markets in North America and internationally. Through Carlisle Construction Materials, the company supplies commercial roofing systems and related products, including roofing membranes, insulation, metal roofing and waterproofing solutions. Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies offers products such as insulation, spray-applied foam, air and vapor barriers, coatings and sealants.

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