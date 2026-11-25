State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809,995 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 2,383,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.68% of Carlisle Companies worth $583,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 91 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carlisle Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $351.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $307.87 and a fifty-two week high of $432.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $5.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 13.78%. Carlisle Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturer focused on products for the building envelope—the systems that protect buildings from weather and support energy efficiency. Its businesses serve commercial and residential construction markets in North America and internationally. Through Carlisle Construction Materials, the company supplies commercial roofing systems and related products, including roofing membranes, insulation, metal roofing and waterproofing solutions. Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies offers products such as insulation, spray-applied foam, air and vapor barriers, coatings and sealants.

Further Reading

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