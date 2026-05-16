Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Position Trimmed by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,515 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 99,392 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $23,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.89. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The company's revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is currently 95.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Carlyle Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carlyle Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Get Our Latest Report on CG

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlyle Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlyle Group wasn't on the list.

While Carlyle Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here