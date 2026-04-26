Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,461 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Carlyle Group worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 107,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 162.3% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 119,907 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 74,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,434,009 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,594,712,000 after acquiring an additional 714,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm's fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 16.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Group

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $23,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,399,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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