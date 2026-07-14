Carlyle Group Inc. $CG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 23,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Carlyle Group worth $23,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlyle Group by 937.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,909,000 after acquiring an additional 332,533 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company's stock.

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Carlyle Group Trading Down 1.3%

CG stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.60 and a 52-week high of $69.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Evercore set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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