Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 13,128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,496,420 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,794,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,432 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut United Parcel Service from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 100.00%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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