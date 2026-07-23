Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $113.83 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,679 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 46,915 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 136,385 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 316,215 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $212.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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