Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,613 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock worth $513,396,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $187.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,583,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,050. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.68 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82. The stock has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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