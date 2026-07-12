Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.5% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $77,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.02. 5,677,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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