Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 346,620 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,724 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 346,620 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Relx were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Relx by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,662,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $433,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Relx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,696 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $253,825,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Relx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,488 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $141,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,390,649 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $116,093,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company's stock.

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Relx Stock Up 3.1%

RELX stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Relx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Relx from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

Further Reading

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