Carnival Corporation $CCL Stake Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 2,432.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,689,954 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,425,822 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Carnival worth $204,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Key Stories Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival’s Holland America Line said its flagship Rotterdam will debut in the Mediterranean for the fall 2027 season, adding new itineraries and broadening the company’s growth opportunities in a high-demand region. Article Title

Carnival’s Holland America Line said its flagship will debut in the Mediterranean for the fall 2027 season, adding new itineraries and broadening the company’s growth opportunities in a high-demand region. Positive Sentiment: Starboard partnered with Carnival Cruise Line and Diageo to launch a limited-edition Bulleit Bourbon across 14 ships, a brand-building move that could support onboard spending and premium revenue. Article Title

Starboard partnered with Carnival Cruise Line and Diageo to launch a limited-edition across 14 ships, a brand-building move that could support onboard spending and premium revenue. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader rally in cruise and travel names after oil prices fell, which should ease one of Carnival’s biggest operating costs: fuel. Article Title

Shares also benefited from a broader rally in cruise and travel names after oil prices fell, which should ease one of Carnival’s biggest operating costs: fuel. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of Carnival’s Q2 earnings report on June 23 , with expectations centered on whether the company can beat estimates and extend its recent momentum. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of Carnival’s , with expectations centered on whether the company can beat estimates and extend its recent momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to see Carnival as a “moderate buy,” but recent coverage mostly reinforces existing optimism rather than delivering a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analysts continue to see Carnival as a “moderate buy,” but recent coverage mostly reinforces existing optimism rather than delivering a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pre-earnings previews highlighted key metrics beyond revenue and EPS, suggesting the market is focused on execution, pricing power, and onboard spending trends rather than any single headline number. Article Title

Multiple pre-earnings previews highlighted key metrics beyond revenue and EPS, suggesting the market is focused on execution, pricing power, and onboard spending trends rather than any single headline number. Negative Sentiment: With earnings due next week, some investors may stay cautious in case Carnival disappoints on margin guidance, fuel costs, or demand trends. Article Title

Carnival Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of CCL stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Carnival had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock worth $1,524,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here