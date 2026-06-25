Carnival Corporation $CCL Stock Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,941 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,212,548 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Carnival worth $108,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Carnival by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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More Carnival News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.41 , ahead of estimates, with revenue of $6.66 billion and record net yields , showing resilient demand and solid pricing power.

Carnival reported , ahead of estimates, with and , showing resilient demand and solid pricing power. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted record customer deposits , continued cost control , and ongoing deleveraging/share repurchases , which support the longer-term investment thesis.

The company highlighted , continued , and ongoing , which support the longer-term investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies said Carnival’s reduced fiscal 2026 guidance reflects near-term headwinds rather than a deterioration in the company’s long-term outlook, and it reiterated a Buy rating with a $35 price target . Article Title

Jefferies said Carnival’s reduced fiscal 2026 guidance reflects rather than a deterioration in the company’s long-term outlook, and it with a . Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that Carnival is unlikely to benefit much from an improvement in booking trends in 2026 , suggesting limited near-term upside if demand stabilizes but does not accelerate sharply. Article Title

UBS warned that Carnival is , suggesting limited near-term upside if demand stabilizes but does not accelerate sharply. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 and full-year EPS guidance came in below Wall Street expectations , and the company cited geopolitical disruption in Europe/Mediterranean booking trends plus higher fuel costs as pressure points.

Management’s , and the company cited plus as pressure points. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that investors sold the stock because the soft outlook overshadowed the earnings beat, indicating concern that strong current-quarter performance may not translate into faster earnings growth later this year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $313,965.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,620.19. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 55,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,195 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.60 to $30.10 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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