Carrera Capital Advisors Has $1.83 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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