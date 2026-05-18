Carrera Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors' holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $396.78 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $403.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $357.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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