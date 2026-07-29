Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Position Trimmed by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 449.2% during the first quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Carrier Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Carrier Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, HVAC Orders Up Y/Y

Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is becoming a larger growth driver: Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Carrier forecasts 2026 sales and EPS

Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Neutral Sentiment: NORESCO sale streamlines the portfolio: Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell NORESCO

Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.92 a year earlier to $0.86, and reports noted margin pressure. With Carrier trading at a relatively demanding earnings multiple, investors appear to have treated the guidance increase as insufficient to offset concerns about near-term margins and earnings quality.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 9.0%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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