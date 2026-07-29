Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,163 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 245,558 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Carrier Global worth $24,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Carrier Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Carrier Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, HVAC Orders Up Y/Y

Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is becoming a larger growth driver: Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Carrier forecasts 2026 sales and EPS

Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Neutral Sentiment: NORESCO sale streamlines the portfolio: Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell NORESCO

Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.92 a year earlier to $0.86, and reports noted margin pressure. With Carrier trading at a relatively demanding earnings multiple, investors appear to have treated the guidance increase as insufficient to offset concerns about near-term margins and earnings quality.

Carrier Global Trading Down 9.0%

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $76.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here