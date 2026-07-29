Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,650 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carrier Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Carrier Q2 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, HVAC Orders Up Y/Y

Carrier reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.82-$0.83 analyst consensus, while revenue of $6.35 billion surpassed estimates of roughly $6.02 billion. Revenue increased 3.9% year over year, and HVAC orders rose, supporting investor confidence in demand. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Carrier Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Carrier now expects approximately $23 billion in 2026 sales and adjusted EPS of about $2.90, above consensus expectations of approximately $22.2 billion and $2.80, respectively. The company also increased its outlook for adjusted operating profit. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand is becoming a larger growth driver: Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Carrier forecasts 2026 sales and EPS

Carrier lifted its 2026 data-center revenue outlook to approximately $2 billion, indicating strong commercial HVAC demand tied to data-center construction and expansion. Neutral Sentiment: NORESCO sale streamlines the portfolio: Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell NORESCO

Carrier agreed to sell its NORESCO energy-services business to OPTERRA Energy Services, an LS Power subsidiary. The transaction may sharpen Carrier’s focus on climate and HVAC solutions, although financial terms and the effect on earnings were not highlighted. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.92 a year earlier to $0.86, and reports noted margin pressure. With Carrier trading at a relatively demanding earnings multiple, investors appear to have treated the guidance increase as insufficient to offset concerns about near-term margins and earnings quality.

Carrier Global Stock Down 9.0%

CARR stock opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.24 and a 12 month high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Carrier Global's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.51.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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