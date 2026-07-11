Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,628,718 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,487 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $91,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,299,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 506.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,187,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,977,000 after buying an additional 3,496,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,460,321 shares of the company's stock worth $130,003,000 after buying an additional 2,022,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,839,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153,429 shares of the company's stock worth $377,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Zacks Research upgraded Carrier Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Carrier Global from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.46.

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Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 5,640,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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